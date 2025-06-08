Longhorns scoop up a 2026 wide receiver commit

A one-time USC commitment, Texas stopped by Waxahachie on multiple occasions during the spring evaluation period. After the most recent stop by the school on May 15, wide receivers coach Chris Jackson extended a formal scholarship offer and things moved pretty quickly after that.

Texas didn’t offer Rivals250 wide receiver Kohen Brown until mid-May, but the late offer did nothing to diminish the Longhorns’ chances. After taking an official visit to Texas over the weekend, Brown announced on Sunday that he had given Texas a commitment, giving the Longhorns another speedy playmaker to eventually plug into Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

Brown had recently listed a top eight, but most observers felt his recruitment would come down to either Texas or Notre Dame. The Irish were set to get Brown in for an official visit of their own on June 13, but Texas was able to slam the door shut with a successful official visit of its own.

A 6-0, 180-pounder, Brown took an official visit to Utah in late May and was scheduled to visit Ole Miss in late June. A four-star prospect, he checks in at No. 244 on the Rivals250.

Last year, as a junior, Brown recorded 54 receptions for 1,084 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added 138 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground on just 15 carries. A versatile receiver who could play in the slot or on the outside in the Texas offense, Brown has big-play ability wherever he lines up. He has recorded a personal best of 10.69 in the 100 meters and has clocked in the low 4.4 range in the 40-yard dash.

Brown becomes the Longhorns’ 11th commitment of the 2026 recruiting cycle and is Texas’ second receiver commitment, joining Chris Stewart. Texas currently ranks No. 18 in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings.