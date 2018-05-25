Longhorns score big again with a commitment from top OL Tyler Johnson
It’s been an ultra-productive start to Memorial Day weekend for the Texas Longhorns. After picking up a pledge from top 2020 quarterback Hudson Card earlier on Friday evening, the Texas Longhorns h...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news