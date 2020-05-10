Linebacker Morice Blackwell pulled a recruiting surprise on Mother’s Day, but it turns out he had a plan in place all along. The Arlington Martin standout decided a few days ago that he’d be making a commitment to the University of Texas, but he waited on Sunday to make the announcement as a way of thanking his mother. The big news went over well.

“It was for my mom. I decided to go ahead and commit and make her happy. She’s so happy she dropped some tears of joy,” Blackwell said.



The 6-1, 195-pound Blackwell said he’d had a plan for about a week to go forward with his commitment. After talking to people he trusts, he said everything just felt right.



“I decided about a week now. I talked to my family, prayed about it. I talked to coaches, my pastor, my head coach to make sure it was the right move. Then I committed,” Blackwell said. “I felt like I belong at Texas. I felt like that was the move for me.”