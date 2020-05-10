New UT commit Morice Blackwell had a plan all along
Linebacker Morice Blackwell pulled a recruiting surprise on Mother’s Day, but it turns out he had a plan in place all along. The Arlington Martin standout decided a few days ago that he’d be making a commitment to the University of Texas, but he waited on Sunday to make the announcement as a way of thanking his mother. The big news went over well.
“It was for my mom. I decided to go ahead and commit and make her happy. She’s so happy she dropped some tears of joy,” Blackwell said.
The 6-1, 195-pound Blackwell said he’d had a plan for about a week to go forward with his commitment. After talking to people he trusts, he said everything just felt right.
“I decided about a week now. I talked to my family, prayed about it. I talked to coaches, my pastor, my head coach to make sure it was the right move. Then I committed,” Blackwell said. “I felt like I belong at Texas. I felt like that was the move for me.”
Blackwell actually told the Texas coaches late last week. The staff was fired up, he said, and Blackwell said it feels great to have the process behind him.
“I feel good, actually. It feels like it’s a big weight off my shoulders,” Blackwell said. “I have a home that I can go to. I can focus more on my team more, the Martin Warriors.
Blackwell also considered Baylor and Arkansas, but said he ultimately settled on Texas due to the Longhorns’ combination of academic reputation and football history.
“It’s the academic part, and the faithfulness they have in the team,” Blackwell said. “It’s the culture really. If you go to Texas, you’re going to be known as a good player and a dude that has a great mindset on and off the field.”
Blackwell said he’s now “shutting it down” when it comes to recruiting, and his focus will be on improving his game and finishing his high school career on a high note. Last year, Blackwell finished with 128 total tackles … gaudy numbers and impressive productivity, but Blackwell said it’s his effort that really stands out.
“I want to improve on holding people in open space, holding down good wide receivers. I just need to work on my footwork,” Blackwell said. “Texas is going to get someone that’s a dog, that is a go-getter that’s going to give 110 percent. I’m going to give my all no matter what.”