On the Road: Battle of Texas commits headlines weekend slate
Orangebloods will be on-site at multiple games this week as several Texas Longhorns commits and top targets will be in action. Several will be down in Austin for this weekend’s big matchup against Alabama at DKR.
Here’s an overview of where OB will be this weekend.
***
Thursday: Garland Naaman Forest vs. Rowlett
Prospect(s) to watch: Markis Deal (Naaman Forest)
Garland Naaman Forest takes on Rowlett on Thursday night inside Williams Stadium in Garland. It is the district opener for both squads.
The matchup is headlined by 2023 standout Markis Deal, who is among the top targets for the Longhorns in the current cycle. Deal is set to play on the defensive line in college, with Longhorns’ defensive line coach Bo Davis leading the charge for Texas, but he is also a very good offensive lineman. Either way, he is a force in the trenches.
As for this weekend, the four-star told OB this week that he will “probably” be down in Austin on Saturday. The Longhorns are looking to secure an OV from the Rivals250 recruit.
***
Friday: Red Oak vs. Lake Belton
Prospect(s) to watch: Micah Hudson (Lake Belton), Warren Roberson (Red Oak)
Red Oak hosts Lake Belton in an intriguing matchup on Friday night in the Metroplex. 2024 five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson is the headliner of a game that will feature a lot of talent on the field.
Hudson is the No. 3 wide receiver prospect in the nation and has drawn comparisons to New York Jets rookie -- and former Lake Travis standout -- Garrett Wilson. Texas in the mix early on, with Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Tennessee among other contenders.
As for Red Oak, safety Warren Roberson is the big name to watch. Texas put an offer on the table for Roberson on Labor Day and immediately became a factor for the 2023 defensive back. USC has also long been in the mix for the senior.
2025 wide receiver Taz Williams and 2026 athlete Brayden Robinson are also worth paying attention to for Red Oak, as both hold multiple P5 offers.
***
Saturday: DeSoto vs. South Oak Cliff
Prospect(s) to watch: Johntay Cook (DeSoto), Tre Wisner (DeSoto), Malik Muhammad (SOC), Billy Walton (SOC)
After Texas hosts Alabama, DeSoto will take on South Oak Cliff on Saturday night in a highly anticipated game. Four Texas commits will be in action, along with several other FBS prospects and Longhorns recruiting targets.
The battle between Johntay Cook and Malik Muhammad is must-watch TV material. Get your popcorn ready, as both are ranked inside the top-35 prospects nationally and are set to wear the burnt orange on the next level.
Meanwhile, Billy Walton helps lead a South Oak Cliff defense that will be looking to slow down Tre Wisner on the ground. Wisner transferred into DeSoto back in the spring and has already proven to be an all-around threat for the Eagles as a rusher, receiver, and returner.
Several FBS commits and prospects will be on the field between the two teams, all the way down to the freshmen that will be in action. If you are unable to make the game, you will be able to watch a livestream on YouTube.