Orangebloods will be on-site at multiple games this week as several Texas Longhorns commits and top targets will be in action. Several will be down in Austin for this weekend’s big matchup against Alabama at DKR. Here’s an overview of where OB will be this weekend. ***

Thursday: Garland Naaman Forest vs. Rowlett

Markis Deal

Prospect(s) to watch: Markis Deal (Naaman Forest) Garland Naaman Forest takes on Rowlett on Thursday night inside Williams Stadium in Garland. It is the district opener for both squads. The matchup is headlined by 2023 standout Markis Deal, who is among the top targets for the Longhorns in the current cycle. Deal is set to play on the defensive line in college, with Longhorns’ defensive line coach Bo Davis leading the charge for Texas, but he is also a very good offensive lineman. Either way, he is a force in the trenches. As for this weekend, the four-star told OB this week that he will “probably” be down in Austin on Saturday. The Longhorns are looking to secure an OV from the Rivals250 recruit. ***

Friday: Red Oak vs. Lake Belton

Micah Hudson (Rivals.com)

Prospect(s) to watch: Micah Hudson (Lake Belton), Warren Roberson (Red Oak) Red Oak hosts Lake Belton in an intriguing matchup on Friday night in the Metroplex. 2024 five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson is the headliner of a game that will feature a lot of talent on the field. Hudson is the No. 3 wide receiver prospect in the nation and has drawn comparisons to New York Jets rookie -- and former Lake Travis standout -- Garrett Wilson. Texas in the mix early on, with Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Tennessee among other contenders. As for Red Oak, safety Warren Roberson is the big name to watch. Texas put an offer on the table for Roberson on Labor Day and immediately became a factor for the 2023 defensive back. USC has also long been in the mix for the senior. 2025 wide receiver Taz Williams and 2026 athlete Brayden Robinson are also worth paying attention to for Red Oak, as both hold multiple P5 offers. ***

Saturday: DeSoto vs. South Oak Cliff

Johntay Cook (Cole Patterson)