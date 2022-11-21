Seth Fowler graduated from Texas in 1998. Since 2004, he has been helping home buyers and sellers in the DFW Metroplex. Whether new construction, existing homes, investment property, or land, he is your Real Estate Sherpa - guiding you through the process, making it an enjoyable experience. Based in Tarrant County, however, he will help connect you with a quality Realtor anywhere in Texas, the United States, or in the world. When looking to purchase or sell real estate in this new market, call Seth at 817.980.6636.



Tonight, the Longhorns take on Northern Arizona in Edinburg, Texas as part of the Leon Black Classic. Coming in hot off of a thrashing of the second-ranked team in the nation in Gonzaga, 93-74, Texas looks to continue its early-season dominance after posting three straight double-digit victories to start their campaign. Ranked first overall in KenPom, Texas has been an analytics darling so far, and has arguably the most impressive win of the season of any team in the country after their dismantling of the Zags. This will be posted before the new AP Poll drops, but I figure Texas will be in the top five after losses from Gonzaga, Kentucky, Baylor, and UCLA. Northern Arizona is 2-3 on the year. They started the season with three straight Ls: • Lost to Michigan State, 73-55 • Lost to Arizona State, 84-68 • Lost to Utah Valley, 73-69 But won their past two games; • Won against Benedictine College AZ, 105-49 • Won against UCSB, 63-54 The Lumberjacks have struggled over the past few seasons. This most recent year, they finished last in their conference at 5-15 in the Big Sky and 9-23 overall. They dealt with COVID outbreaks and other factors that played into their inconsistencies. Though they do return their entire starting five from last season, it's going to be tough sledding for them against a vicious Texas defense that will prevent dribble penetration and make inside shots difficult – they had problems inside the arc last season, specifically at the rim. They finished 325th in the country in two-point field-goal percentage at just 46%. This season, they've been better at 48.1%, but this still ranks them 265th. They're shooting 32% from deep, which has them 219th overall. So, on the whole, they just have issues putting the ball in the basket. This shouldn't be any easier today for them, as Texas forces an average of 20 turnovers per game on top of just allowing 54 points per. Here's NAU's starting lineup.