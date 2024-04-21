“I just want to say, everything was great. I had an amazing time up there. I had never really been to Texas for an actual visit. This was the first time, and it was probably the best visit I’ve been to. Ever,” Russell said. “I’d say the relationships they are building with me are great. Even in person, we got a lot of laughs, the whole staff treated me like I was their QB1 already. Meeting with the coaches was a great element of the visit, especially with coach (Steve Sarkisian). He was telling me everything that’s going on, how things are going to play out. I feel like I took a step further towards getting in their boat.”

There’s been a lot of discussion this recruiting cycle on whether the Texas staff would stick with a one-quarterback class or might consider the idea of taking a second signal-caller in the 2025 cycle. To this point, Texas commitment KJ Lacey has been the only quarterback the Longhorn staff has actively pursued. The scope of UT’s quarterback recruiting did broaden a bit this weekend when Duncanville standout Keelon Russell was brought in for an unofficial visit. Russell said things couldn’t have gone much better on his first football visit to Texas.

Russell, who is committed to SMU, has yet to pick up a Texas scholarship offer but he’s hopeful that could change in the future. If it did, he said it would certainly give him something to think about.

“They basically summed it up as further on down the road, they’re going to maybe be tossing an offer, give me a chance to become a Longhorn,” Russell said. “With the whole KJ (Lacey) situation, they’re still trying to figure things out. They were brutally honest. It just comes down to the fact if they want KJ or me? No hard feelings, it’s just business at that point. … I feel like further down the road, they might give me a chance to be a longhorn, then it would be up to me to decide.”

During his Sunday visit, Russell spent a lot of time with Sarkisian and quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, and he said he gained a tremendous amount of respect for both coaches’ wisdom when it comes to offensive football.

“Coach Milwee, he sat in a room, went over things with me, my game film from my state game. I love OCs, love head coaches, love QB coaches who love the game of football. Feel like coach Sark’s team is full of those types of guys,” Russell said. “I really feel like a dynamic offense like the Longhorns run would bring a special part of my career to it because it’s an offense I want to be around. They’re great, their offense is great. Like yesterday, Arch (Manning) and Trey (Owens) went out there and did their thing, had amazing balls. I just know the development piece will be a key factor, and they have that already, could develop me into Heisman Trophy winner, the first pick in the NFL draft.”

Russell has official visits locked in to Ole Miss next weekend, SMU May 17 and Florida June 7. He tentatively has one planned with Houston but may need to reschedule that one. In between his football commitments, he’ll be competing at the Texas UIL State Track Meet coming up in less than two weeks. He also wants to find time to get back to Austin for another football visit or possibly a summer camp.

“I plan on coming down for another visit, then perhaps an OV. For right now, I just wanted to get back down there, build a relationship, have them feel me where I’m at because at end of the day, I would love to get that offer and maybe become a Texas Longhorn,” Russell said.

The 6-4, 181-pound Russell is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and is a Rivals250 member, checking in at No. 242 nationally.