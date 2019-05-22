Recent visit and UT offer makes strong impression on OL Jonah Miller
Tucson Salpointe offensive lineman Jonah Miller has taken two unofficial visits to Texas so far. On his last trip to Austin, for the UT spring game in April, Miller picked up a scholarship offer from the Texas staff. It’s very early in the process for Miller – a member of the 2021 class – but the Texas offer definitely got his attention.
“It meant a lot. It was really cool, really a great experience there,” Miller said. “What stood out was definitely how they care for their players. The NCAA, they can’t pay players at all, so they put all their money into making players’ lives easier. It just feels like a family environment there. It was really cool.”
Miller doesn’t have a formal group of favorites at this stage of the recruiting process, but he said the Longhorns would be high on his list if he was to form one.
“I’d say very high,” Miller said of where Texas fits in his big picture. “They made a great impression on me and I loved it there.”
Miller listed Oregon and Florida as two other offers that have caught his eye. As for what stands out about the Longhorns, along with the family atmosphere, he said it was the support of the Texas fans.
“What pops into my mind when I think of Texas is the stadium. At the spring game, it wasn’t even a full game, but it was pretty electric,” Miller said. “That was pretty cool.”
At 6-8 and 303-pounds, Miller’s size is an obvious asset. He feels he has the type of agility that most players his size don’t have, which is why college coaches have come calling with early scholarship offers.
“I think I’m very efficient in run blocking. I’m skilled at pass pro, feel like my feet are better than a lot of other tackles,” Miller said. “I can get better at pad level, maybe endurance in the fourth quarter.”
Miller said he doesn’t plan on making an early decision and likely won’t commit until after his senior season. Up next, Miller will take an unofficial visit to Cal next weekend.