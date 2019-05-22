Tucson Salpointe offensive lineman Jonah Miller has taken two unofficial visits to Texas so far. On his last trip to Austin, for the UT spring game in April, Miller picked up a scholarship offer from the Texas staff. It’s very early in the process for Miller – a member of the 2021 class – but the Texas offer definitely got his attention.

“It meant a lot. It was really cool, really a great experience there,” Miller said. “What stood out was definitely how they care for their players. The NCAA, they can’t pay players at all, so they put all their money into making players’ lives easier. It just feels like a family environment there. It was really cool.”



Miller doesn’t have a formal group of favorites at this stage of the recruiting process, but he said the Longhorns would be high on his list if he was to form one.



“I’d say very high,” Miller said of where Texas fits in his big picture. “They made a great impression on me and I loved it there.”