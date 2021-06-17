Rivals100 DB Javien Toviano feels a "different vibe" on recent UT visit

Javien Toviano is one of the country’s top overall prospects in the 2023 class and he’s already holding more than 20 scholarship offers. Over the course of his recruitment, the standout cornerback will probably have his pick of just about any school in the country.

Toviano’s a ways away from narrowing his list and formulating a group of official favorites, but when that time comes he knows of one team that should be in the race until the very end. The Texas Longhorns, particularly after a visit to the UT campus last weekend, continue to be a top option for the talented Arlington Martin product.

“They always will sit high for me. When it boils down to the last couple, they’ll definitely be in consideration,” Toviano said.

A Rivals100 member who checks in at No. 21 nationally, Toviano spent last Saturday in Austin getting better acquainted with the new Texas coaching staff. Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Longhorns.

“It was different. It’s a different vibe, a different culture,” Toviano said. “You can tell, just being here in Austin is different. It’s the epitome of Texas football. It’s the brand and it (was) amazing to be out here.”

The 6-2, 185-pound Toviano has been one of the Texas staff’s top targets ever since Steve Sarkisian and cornerbacks coach Terry Joseph landed in Austin. The coaches made sure to stress to Toviano last week that he’s a big part of their plans moving forward.

“They said I’m a priority. They told me to just come in here and I can change the defense,” Toviano said. “Just hearing that, that instills something in the back of my mind to stay here.”

During the visit, Toviano got some long-awaited face time with both Joseph and Sarkisian. He connected well with both coaches.

“We’re building a relationship slowly,” Toviano said of Joseph. “I’ve talked to him, had a couple sit downs while we were there in the position meetings. It’s pretty cool. We’re building a great relationship. He’s a great guy and you can tell he wants you to be great, not only on the field but off the field.

As for meeting Sark …

“It was great. We talked about just keeping talent here, of course, the pipeline (at Martin) and all those good things,” Toviano.

The Longhorns signed one player out of Lamar in the 2021 class (Morice Blackwell) and have another committed in the 2022 class (Trevell Johnson). They’ll look to make it three in a row with Toviano in the 2023 group.