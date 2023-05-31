“I think it is a lot of my competitive nature. I just want to go against the other best in the country, see what I have to work on,” Sellers said of Saturday’s camp. “And get coached up by college coaches from a school I’m considering going to. I’ll get to be coached up by maybe my college coaches.”

As a Rivals250 member, defensive back Cobey Sellers is already regarded as one of the country’s top prospects. But Sellers, who is still fairly new to the cornerback position, knows there is always room for improvement, and that’s a big part of the reason he’ll be at the University of Texas Elite Camp this weekend.

Sellers, out of Pearland Shadow Creek, is a former quarterback who made the move to defensive back a couple of years ago. That transition has paid off with schools like Texas, Oklahoma, Oregon, Baylor, Houston, SMU and Arizona State extending early scholarship offers to the 2025 standout. This weekend’s visit to Texas will actually be Sellers’ second trip after he stopped by in late April for an unofficial visit.

“What stood out (from that visit) was my conversation with coach Sark. We talked about more than just football,” Sellers said. “I really liked that. He made my family feel welcome. He made them feel safe about me coming up to Austin.”

The 6-0, 170-pound Sellers is keeping an open mind at this early stage of the recruiting process, but he says there’s a lot to like about Texas, including the fact that it’s close to home.

“First, the distance (stands out). It’s only about two hours and 30 minutes. That’s good because my parents can make it to see every home game,” Sellers said. “Also the coaches. I really love the coaches. They stood out to me, are really open, keeping things realistic with me. I feel like I’m high on their chart.”

With Sellers still learning the cornerback position, he knows there are still things to learn. He has the natural gift of speed that helps him field the position, but continues to work at the mental aspects of the game.

“My strength is definitely my speed. Nowadays, a lot of colleges are looking at corners that can play man to man, stay over the top of deep threats. Speed kills,” Sellers said. “I’m just trying to slow everything down (mentally). I’ve only been playing corner for about a year. It’ll be a year next month. I’m just trying to slow things down, see things faster.”

A four-star prospect, Sellers is ranked No. 211 on the Rivals250.