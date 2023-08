Texas held its first of two training camp scrimmages on Saturday. It began a little after 9:45 a.m.Here is what I learned from my sources:

--- Texas WR Jordan Whittington hurt either his arm or shoulder during the scrimmage. I do not have the details at this moment. However, Whittington went to the locker room during the scrimmage and did not return.

--- Texas WR Xavier Worthy attended practice but was on the sidelines and did not participate.

--- Isaiah Neyor started at receiver with Worthy on the sidelines. In addition, Casey Cain and Johntay Cook received first-team reps.