4-star Kaliq Lockett talks interests in Texas and upcoming visits
Four-star wideout Kaliq Lockett participated in the Under Armour Next camp on Sunday in Houston. The wide receiver from Sachse (TX) has multiple offers across the country at the moment, with one of those being Texas.
Orangebloods.com caught up with the 75th-ranked player in the nation and asked how a school can separate itself from the pack.
“Definitely a family feel,” Lockett said. “Whoever accepts me in as soon as I walk in the door because it’s going to be hard to leave my family whenever I go out to college.”
Lockett has official visits lined up with both Texas (June 21) and USC (June 7).
is no surprise just how talented Lockett is at his age, and when asked how he sees himself fitting into head coach Steve Sarkisian’s offensive scheme, he mentioned that his versatility could fit in well with the UT offense.
“They moved the receivers around a whole bunch. When you look at how Adonai Mitchell played, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Worthy, they didn’t all play in one position,” Lockett said. “They all moved around in different spots, and they all got on the ball in different ways
Lockett also said he has a good relationship with Sarkisian and wide receivers coach Chris Jackson.
“I talk to coach Jackson every week or every other week, so me and him always have a good relationship,” Lockett said.
Lockett has been invited to participate in the All-American Bowl Game (January 11), however, has yet to commit to the Under Armour All-American Bowl or All-American Bowl but it will be very interesting to see how the young star’s story unfolds.