Four-star wideout Kaliq Lockett participated in the Under Armour Next camp on Sunday in Houston. The wide receiver from Sachse (TX) has multiple offers across the country at the moment, with one of those being Texas.

Orangebloods.com caught up with the 75th-ranked player in the nation and asked how a school can separate itself from the pack.

“Definitely a family feel,” Lockett said. “Whoever accepts me in as soon as I walk in the door because it’s going to be hard to leave my family whenever I go out to college.”

Lockett has official visits lined up with both Texas (June 21) and USC (June 7).