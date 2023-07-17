Texas A&M coaches and players say they are ready to once again do battle the Texas Longhorns.

Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher thinks the game next year is going to be "great."

“I think it’s great,” Fisher said. “I think it’s great for college football. I think it’s great for Texas and Texas A&M. Anytime the old rivalries are renewed.

“I’ve been in a lot of rivalries, been fortunate to be in college football for a long time and be in some of the great rivalries in college football, and this one — A&M and Texas — definitely is a great rivalry. I think it’s great for us, it’s great for them and it’s great for college football in general. I’m very excited for it to happen.”