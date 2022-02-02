Texas adds 5-star Devon Campbell to loaded offensive line haul

Steve Sarkisian and Kyle Flood's already impressive offensive line haul just got even better. 5-star Arlington (TX) Bowie offensive lineman Devon Campbell announced his decision to sign with Texas over finalist Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon at Bowie High School. Campbell immediately becomes the highest-rated prospect in the Longhorns' 2022 recruiting class. Coming in at no. 14 overall in the updated Rivals250, Campbell is the highest overall ranked offensive lineman in this year's recruiting cycle. Alabama, LSU, and USC were other programs involved in Campbell's recruitment before the Longhorns ultimately won out in the 5-star's sweepstakes.

Flood is a major reason why Texas landed the top offensive lineman in the 2022 class. The Longhorns' offensive line coach developed a strong bond with Campbell, something that Bowie head coach Joseph Sam took notice of. “I think it honestly started when Flood was at Alabama, and you know, it kind of carried over to Texas,” Sam told Orangebloods about the relationship between Campbell and Flood. “Their conversations aren’t just football conversations." Flood had been recruiting Campbell since he was at Alabama. It is clear that he made Campbell a priority from the start, which ultimately paid off in the Longhorns adding another blue-chip lineman to its class. Following his November official visit to Texas, Campbell told Orangebloods that Flood took him into the film room and showed him areas of where he can improve his game. That is something that stood out to the elite prospect. "That was a good experience (at Texas)," Campbell previously told Orangebloods. "That was like my fifth time there. Coach Flood, me and him went into the film room while I was down there. I really enjoyed it."

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgb2Y/Pz8/Pz8/8J+RivCfj7zwn6SY8J+Pu/CfkYrwn4+8IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YV3hsM0FpVFhiIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28v WFd4bDNBaVRYYjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLeWxlIEZsb29kIChAS0pKRmxv b2QpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS0pKRmxvb2Qvc3Rh dHVzLzE0ODg4NjAyNjkwNzgwMTE5MTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ RmVicnVhcnkgMiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK