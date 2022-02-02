Texas adds 5-star Devon Campbell to loaded offensive line haul
Steve Sarkisian and Kyle Flood's already impressive offensive line haul just got even better.
5-star Arlington (TX) Bowie offensive lineman Devon Campbell announced his decision to sign with Texas over finalist Oklahoma on Wednesday afternoon at Bowie High School. Campbell immediately becomes the highest-rated prospect in the Longhorns' 2022 recruiting class.
Coming in at no. 14 overall in the updated Rivals250, Campbell is the highest overall ranked offensive lineman in this year's recruiting cycle. Alabama, LSU, and USC were other programs involved in Campbell's recruitment before the Longhorns ultimately won out in the 5-star's sweepstakes.
Flood is a major reason why Texas landed the top offensive lineman in the 2022 class. The Longhorns' offensive line coach developed a strong bond with Campbell, something that Bowie head coach Joseph Sam took notice of.
“I think it honestly started when Flood was at Alabama, and you know, it kind of carried over to Texas,” Sam told Orangebloods about the relationship between Campbell and Flood. “Their conversations aren’t just football conversations."
Flood had been recruiting Campbell since he was at Alabama. It is clear that he made Campbell a priority from the start, which ultimately paid off in the Longhorns adding another blue-chip lineman to its class.
Following his November official visit to Texas, Campbell told Orangebloods that Flood took him into the film room and showed him areas of where he can improve his game. That is something that stood out to the elite prospect.
"That was a good experience (at Texas)," Campbell previously told Orangebloods. "That was like my fifth time there. Coach Flood, me and him went into the film room while I was down there. I really enjoyed it."
Additionally, the Arlington product has taken notice of Flood's track record of developing players and sending them to the NFL. Campbell told OB that he has spoken with players that had played for Flood in the past, to which he only heard good things,
That was another element that worked in the Longhorns' favor.
"Flood is that guy. He's from 'Bama, and he's about that business," Campbell said. "He's got guys in the league. He's cool, too."
Devon Campbell joins a Texas class that features fellow offensive linemen Kelvin Banks, Neto Umeozulu, Malik Agbo, Cameron Williams, Cole Hutson, and Connor Robertson. Campbell said that the group wants to make an impact early on the 40 Acres.
"They want some of the ’22 guys to come in and change the program," Campbell said.