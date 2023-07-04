The Langham Creek product took June official visits to Arizona State, Texas and Texas A&M before announcing his decision. Privately, Washington’s mind was made up when he took his Texas visit on June 16. Publicly, he waited until July 4 to give Longhorn fans some excitement to go along with their holiday fireworks.

Tight end Jordan Washington has seen a flurry of recruiting activity during the spring evaluation period. A one-time under-the-radar prospect, Washington’s offer sheet blew up, with programs like Texas, Texas A&M and Alabama all entering the race. Of those three, the Longhorns were the first to offer and in the end, it was UT that won the race, with Washington announcing his commitment to Texas moments ago.

For the 6-5, 218-pound Washington, committing to Texas fulfills a childhood dream.

“I know I have other offers and scholarships, but this one felt personal,” Washington said about his Texas offer when he received it in May. “This is like the school I grew up as a kid, UT is it. I had a UT stuffed Bevo, like a human-sized one. I had a bunch of Texas tuff.”

Washington is Texas’ first tight end commitment in the 2024 class after taking two in last year’s cycle. He’s a long, athletic tight end who is equally adept at blocking and receiving, and the Texas coaches have told him his off-field characteristics are as valuable as what he does on the field.

“(Jeff Banks) said he already knew that I could block, could run good routes, could catch the ball and was not scared to go get it. What he said he really likes about me is my attitude off the field with my teammates, that I love the game,” Washington said. “He sees me as a leader on the field when I’m with my team. Overall, he likes how I play. I’m not scared, I’m physical, he really likes my ability to run and catch.”

Washington is ranked as a three-star player. He’s the No. 75-ranked player in the state of Texas and is the nation’s No. 37-ranked tight end. He becomes the Longhorns' 12th commitment in the 2024 class.

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16319144/630ba99f2ab0be07dc047f95