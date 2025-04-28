Texas blows away elite RB Elijah Kimble on weekend visit

The Texas Longhorns hosted a number of out-of-state recruits for their final practice of the spring season on Saturday. Players came in from all over the country, but 2027 Elijah Kimble might have set the mark for which prospect traveled the furthest to give the Longhorns a look.

Out of Buffalo (NY) Canisius, Kimble traveled more than 1,500 miles each way to see what Texas had to offer, and he said following the visit it was worth the effort.

“Ten out of 10,” Kimble said of the visit. “I love it - the city, the campus, everything. It’s a beautiful city.”

A Rivals250 member in the 2027 class who holds an offer list that includes the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oregon, to name but a few, Kimble said he liked just about everything he saw from the Texas program on his visit over the weekend.

“It’s great culture. The coaches are amazing,” Kimble said. “The practice was high-tempo. I love the campus.”