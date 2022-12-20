Johntay Cook put together a prolific career at DeSoto in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. He earned All-American honors, pulled in offers from programs all over the nation, and was named a finalist for the Tom Landry Award as a senior.
He can now add a state championship to his résumé.
The Texas commit grabbed three catches for over 100 yards and a touchdown in DeSoto’s dominant 42-17 state title win over Austin Vandegrift. He showed off his smooth route running and after-the-catch ability for the Eagles inside AT&T Stadium.
Cook and fellow Texas commit Tre Wisner both played big roles in DeSoto running away with the victory. Wisner accounted for more than 200 yards of total offense and scored twice on the day.
“That’s what it’s supposed to be like. We got two Texas commits on the field. They can’t fool with us,” Cook said.
Carrying that success over to Texas is next on the to-do list for the elite receiver. He is set to play in the UA All-American Game before heading down to Austin and beginning his collegiate career.
He’s excited to get to work on the 40 Acres.
“I’m super excited, man. I got (winning a state title) out of the way. I’ll probably take a week off and get back to it. I got bigger fish to fry,” Cook told OB.
Johntay Cook is rated as a 6.0 four-star prospect and the No. 30 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He’s set to put pen to paper on Wednesday and make it official with the Longhorns.