Johntay Cook put together a prolific career at DeSoto in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. He earned All-American honors, pulled in offers from programs all over the nation, and was named a finalist for the Tom Landry Award as a senior. He can now add a state championship to his résumé. The Texas commit grabbed three catches for over 100 yards and a touchdown in DeSoto’s dominant 42-17 state title win over Austin Vandegrift. He showed off his smooth route running and after-the-catch ability for the Eagles inside AT&T Stadium.



Cook and fellow Texas commit Tre Wisner both played big roles in DeSoto running away with the victory. Wisner accounted for more than 200 yards of total offense and scored twice on the day. “That’s what it’s supposed to be like. We got two Texas commits on the field. They can’t fool with us,” Cook said.

