Texas made waves throughout the recruiting landscape on Thursday night. Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, without any real lead up, announced his commitment to the Longhorns on social media. The announcement came after meeting with Steve Sarkisian in his Denton home as the staff was looking to seal the deal ahead of National Signing Day.

Naturally, there was a lot of reaction to the commitment. From other prospects to fan bases all over the nation, seemingly everybody chimed in on the blue chip defender opting for the burnt orange.

That includes Texas commitments Malik Muhammad, Billy Walton, and Johntay Cook. The three have been recruiting Hill to join them in Austin since making their own decisions back in the summer. That work paid off.

“I screamed at my phone,” Muhammad told OB about his reaction to seeeing Hill’s tweet. “I got out of practice and saw that Anthony Hill committed. I was like ‘hell yeah, let’s go.’”

Muhammad said that he and Hill can feed off each other on the defense. Hill will have the front seven ready to go, while Muhammad will be operating in the secondary. The two are both ranked inside the top-35 nationally in the Rivals rankings.