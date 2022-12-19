Texas commit "screamed" at Anthony Hill's decision
Texas made waves throughout the recruiting landscape on Thursday night. Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, without any real lead up, announced his commitment to the Longhorns on social media. The announcement came after meeting with Steve Sarkisian in his Denton home as the staff was looking to seal the deal ahead of National Signing Day.
Naturally, there was a lot of reaction to the commitment. From other prospects to fan bases all over the nation, seemingly everybody chimed in on the blue chip defender opting for the burnt orange.
That includes Texas commitments Malik Muhammad, Billy Walton, and Johntay Cook. The three have been recruiting Hill to join them in Austin since making their own decisions back in the summer. That work paid off.
“I screamed at my phone,” Muhammad told OB about his reaction to seeeing Hill’s tweet. “I got out of practice and saw that Anthony Hill committed. I was like ‘hell yeah, let’s go.’”
Muhammad said that he and Hill can feed off each other on the defense. Hill will have the front seven ready to go, while Muhammad will be operating in the secondary. The two are both ranked inside the top-35 nationally in the Rivals rankings.
Billy Walton was confident that Hill was going to join him in Austin. He knows how big of an addition is to the incoming 2023 class for the Longhorns.
“I’ve been telling y’all that he was going to commit to Texas. That was huge (for the whole class),” said Walton.
Johntay Cook was aware of what was coming, but he didn’t know when Hill was going to announce. He was excited to see the notification of the news pop up on his phone.
“I lowkey knew (he was going to commit). But when he made it official, I was driving and I had to cut the music off and start turning up,” Cook said.
Texas currently has the No. 5 ranked recruiting haul in the nation, according to Rivals. The Longhorns are still looking to add a few more key pieces to the class on Wednesday. Anthony Hill’s decision certainly gives the ‘Horns some momentum on the trail to do just that.