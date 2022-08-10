Texas continues to stockpile high-level skill talent in 2023 class
Texas landed a huge out of state commitment on Wednesday night, as Rivals250 running back Cedric Baxter announced his pledge to the Longhorns. The talented running back out of the Sunshine State chose Texas over finalists Florida, Miami, and Texas A&M.
Baxter is one of the premier running back prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Currently ranked as the No. 6 recruit at his position, Baxter gives Steve Sarkisian and staff a huge victory on the recruiting trail.
The four-star ball carrier has great size at 6-2 and 215 pounds, suggesting that he should be able to handle being the workhorse on the collegiate level. Baxter hits the hole with a full head of steam and showcases the quickness and burst to get to the second level and beyond in a hurry.
To add, Baxter has the long-speed to find the end zone from just about anywhere on the field. Baxter has 4.5 speed and has shown the ability to be a factor as a receiver on the prep level.
Cedric Baxter is the latest explosive offensive weapon to commit to the Longhorns in the 2023 cycle as Sarkisian builds the offense in Austin. Five-star Arch Manning is in the boat at quarterback, and Baxter becomes the second back in the class, joining Rivals250 DeSoto (Texas) running back Tre Wisner.
At wide receiver, the Longhorns have been stockpiling talent. In the current class, high four-star pass catcher Johntay Cook headlines the group. Fellow four-star wideouts Ryan Niblett and Jonah Wilson join Cook.
Additionally, Texas continues to sit in a very good spot to land Rivals100 Longview (Texas) receiver Jalen Hale. The East Texas standout recently named a top-three of Alabama, Georgia, and Texas with plans to announce a commitment in September.
The Longhorns have also addressed the line of scrimmage in a big way by signing an impressive offensive line haul in 2022 and holding five offensive commits for 2023. Rivals250 linemen Jaydon Chatman and Payton Kirkland headline the current group.
Cedric Baxter becomes the fourth offensive skill prospect rated 5.9 or better to commit to Texas, joining 6.1 Arch Manning, 6.0 Johntay Cook, and 5.9 Ryan Niblett. The Longhorns continue to add to its top-five ranked recruiting class.