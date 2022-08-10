Texas continues to stockpile high-level skill talent in 2023 class

Texas landed a huge out of state commitment on Wednesday night, as Rivals250 running back Cedric Baxter announced his pledge to the Longhorns. The talented running back out of the Sunshine State chose Texas over finalists Florida, Miami, and Texas A&M.

Baxter is one of the premier running back prospects in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Currently ranked as the No. 6 recruit at his position, Baxter gives Steve Sarkisian and staff a huge victory on the recruiting trail.

The four-star ball carrier has great size at 6-2 and 215 pounds, suggesting that he should be able to handle being the workhorse on the collegiate level. Baxter hits the hole with a full head of steam and showcases the quickness and burst to get to the second level and beyond in a hurry.

To add, Baxter has the long-speed to find the end zone from just about anywhere on the field. Baxter has 4.5 speed and has shown the ability to be a factor as a receiver on the prep level.