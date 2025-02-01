Texas is a top contender for OL Drew Evers

Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood continues to push for some of the top talents in the state for the 2026 recruiting cycle, and he hosted a large number of his top targets in Austin for a recent junior day. Included in the O-line haul was Flower Mound’s Drew Evers, a player who Flood has been recruiting for some time.

Included on the visit was a player panel with current Texas offensive linemen, and Evers said that experience gave him some good insight on Flood’s personality and his commitment to his players.

“One thing I can takeaway is how coach Flood treats the players. That was one thing he made an effort to show us,” Evers said. “He got his players around us which was a good touch. We got to ask them questions when he wasn’t in the room, so they didn’t feel like they had to lie for him. If a player doesn’t like you, they’re not going to lie for you.

“We were asking them good question and they were telling us about coach Flood, coach Sark, the transition from being a high school athlete to a college athlete, getting acclimated to what being a Texas offensive lineman really is. It was awesome.”

The 6-4, 302-pound Evers has had a fairly quiet January in terms of recruiting visits, but he does have plans this spring to get out and check out some of the schools that are on his list.

“Texas was definitely the one (visit) that was on our list right now. It’s hard right now because of my sister’s sports and other things I have going on. We definitely want to get out to LSU, Ohio State maybe, UNLV. During the spring, before spring football starts, we want to get to Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M – we want to see all these schools, see how the offensive line coaches actually coach,” Evers said. “That’s an important thing. Anybody can talk about how they coach but you have to be there and experience it and actually see how they coach and how their players are responding to it. I feel like that’s going to be a big thing for me this spring.”

He doesn’t have dates set up yet, but Evers said he’d like to take official visits to places like LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and SMU. Location isn’t a huge factor for the talented lineman, but Evers said the Longhorns are a school that’s in a strong position at this early stage of his recruitment.

“Staying close to home is cool and all, but that’s not the end all, be all. But Texas, I’ve been building a relationship with coach Flood for a long time, same thing with coach Sark,” Evers said. “Texas is high up there, for sure. Without a doubt, Texas is high up there. But it’s the same thing with Texas, A&M, SMU, all those coaches.”

After taking his official visits, likely in June, Evers’ plan is to work towards a late-summer decision. But, he said, he won’t force the issue if he’s not ready.

“The timeline that we were looking at is basically before my senior season starts, so basically the summer,” Evers said. “But if I’m not ready to commit by then, I’m not. I could always push it back. Summer is probably what I’m aiming for.”

Evers is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.