Gibson, out of IMG Academy in Florida, is one of the nation’s most highly sought after prospects. He holds offers from about 30 programs from coast to coast, and had schools like Georgia, Miami, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC and Notre Dame after his services, to name but a few.

Choice landed one of the country’s top running backs on Thursday when Phoenix Mountain Pointe standout Christian Clark gave Texas a commitment. Moments ago, Choice did it again, this time landing a commitment from Rivals100 back Jerrick Gibson .

In the span of about 48 hours, Tashard Choice has proven once again that he’s one of the country’s top recruiters, regardless of position.

In the end, it was the relationship Gibson had built up with Tashard Choice that was the difference and Texas has added to a recruiting class that has really taken off of late.

"I feel like just the organization as a whole, they have one goal out there – to compete,” Gibson recently told Rivals.com’s John Garcia Jr. “When I get there, I feel the environment, everybody is on the same page. Good coaching, great energy there and I can see myself at Texas."

Gibson had visited Texas several times prior to this weekend’s official visit. His most recent trip before the ongoing OV was for the Longhorns’ spring game. His father, Victor Jenkins, said after that trip that Choice had earned his trust more than any other coach recruiting his son. That consistent, diligent effort, paid off on Saturday with another momentum-building commitment.

“Coach Choice is amazing. When I first met coach Choice, he was like ‘Pops, what do I have to do to get Jerrick to Texas?,’” Jenkins said. “I just ran down the list - be consistent in his recruitment, show him that you want him. I have to feel like I can drop him off at Texas and not worry about anything. I told (Choice) that day one. He hit the ground running and hasn’t changed one bit.”

Gibson ranks as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and comes in at No. 60 on the Rivals100.

"Texas has gone back into Florida for another talented running back but Gibson is a lot different than CJ Baxter from last recruiting cycle,” said Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney. “The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy running back is shorter, stockier and more of a pounder which is perfectly fine because the Longhorns could have different styles of backs coming out of the backfield. At the OT7 Nationals last week, it was clear Gibson does need to trim up a little bit but that should be no problem as his senior season approaches and especially once he's on a more focused college program. He is definitely a physical back with lots of power that could be a traditional pounder in Texas' backfield."





The 5-11, 207-pound Gibson is elusive, can run with power and has been successful at the highest of levels in establishing himself as a premier player at powerhouse IMG Academy. Gibson is the Longhorns’ sixth commitment in the 2024 class and is UT’s highest-rated commitment thus far.