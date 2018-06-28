Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-28 08:18:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Texas squarely in the mix for five-star RB Trey Sanders after recent visit

Z5xba1hjt2gjv59ez1pk
Five-star running back Trey Sanders plans to narrow his list soon.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods.com
@OB_JasonS
Senior Editor

Five-star running back Trey Sanders is one of the nation’s top overall prospects. He’s ranked as the top running back prospect in the country. With those types of accolades, one would think that Sa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}