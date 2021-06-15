The 3-2-1 - Jacob Sexton, Kam Dewberry, Tuihalamaka, Bryce Anderson, more

THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Texas made a strong impression on Jacob Sexton during his official visit

Jacob Sexton made his way to Austin last weekend for his second official visit of the month (he visited Alabama on June 4) and the Edmond (OK) Deer Creek standout said things went exceptionally well. Sexton will continue his tour this week with a midweek stop at Oklahoma State before hitting Texas A&M on the last weekend of the month.

“The coaches were great,” Sexton said shortly after finishing breakfast at Steve Sarkisian’s house on Sunday. “It was great getting to meet with him again. And coach (Kyle) Flood is a great dude, knows what he’s talking about. I had a bunch of fun.”

Sexton could squeeze in an unofficial visit to Oklahoma sometime this month and said he sees himself coming to a final decision fairly soon.

“I would like to commit in July at some point,” Sexton said. “I just have that extra (official) visit right there in case something happens. But right now I’m trying to commit in July."

Having taken only two of his four scheduled official visits, Sexton said it’s too early to answer where Texas or anyone else fits on his list. He’d prefer to take all of his scheduled June visits to be able to see the facilities and meet the coaches in order to compare apples to apples. Early in his recruitment, there was some thought that Sexton might be inclined to stay in-state and play for Oklahoma, but the Rivals250 member said he’s completely open to going anywhere that he feels provides the best fit.

“We talked about that a bunch with my parents. They said it doesn’t matter how far away I go, they’re coming to every home game, every away game,” Sexton said. “They told me not to worry about distance.”

Sexton spent a lot of his visit hanging out with fellow offensive lineman Cole Hutson, since the two have known each other for a while from the camp circuit. As for the Texas coaches, Sexton said the staff was happy to have him on the Forty Acres and have the chance to talk face to face.

“They were just excited to finally have me on campus, be able to talk to me and see me in person,” Sexton said. “That was really exciting. I got to know coach Flood while he was at Alabama, so I had a great relationship with him. He was so fired up to have some big offensive linemen up on his campus so he was excited.”

2. Kam Dewberry and his family like the current direction of the Texas program

It’s flown under the radar a bit because Kam Dewberry has been tough to track down the past couple days, but the Rivals100 lineman was on the UT campus over the weekend for an unofficial visit.

Just getting Dewberry, the nation’s No. 18-ranked prospect overall, on campus was a big deal for Texas since the Longhorns weren’t even under consideration at this point last year. Kyle Flood, Jeff Banks and the rest of the UT staff have done a nice job of chipping away at this one and getting Texas back in the mix, and according to Dewberry’s father, last weekend’s trip to Austin showed them a new side of the UT program under the current leadership.

“It was a good visit. We learned a lot of good things and ...

