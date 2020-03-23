THREE THINGS WE LEARNED

1. Former Longhorn tight end Blaine Irby has an interesting story to tell



When we asked you readers a couple weeks ago for some content ideas that you all would like to see while sports are on a hiatus, the number one suggestion was to check in on some former Longhorn players in a bit of a “Where are they now?” feature. The name that seems to come up as often as any other in those types of requests is former Longhorn tight end Blaine Irby, who was at Texas from 2007-2011.



For those of you who don’t remember, Irby was an all-American tight end coming out of St. Bonaventure High School in California. He was off to a very promising start to his Texas career when in the third game of his sophomore season, he suffered a devastating knee injury when a Rice player hit him low in an injury that sent chills down the spines of the Longhorn fans who saw it happen live. Irby would miss the rest of his 2008 season and the following two years as well, as he worked his way back for a near miraculous recovery that saw him suit up for Texas again as a senior in 2011.



I covered Irby pretty closely as a recruit and got to know his father pretty well when Blaine was a freshman on my trips out to St. Bonaventure to cover Darrell Scott’s recruitment. On a personal note, I want to thank you fans for the suggestions on the update because it was fun to catch up with Blaine for the first time in more than a decade and it’s always great to see a guy that I covered closely as a teenager going on to do good things in life on a professional and personal level. I hope you all enjoy the Q&A as much as I enjoyed conducting the interview.



When you look back at your career as a whole, your time at Texas, what are the memories that you take away and that really stand out in your mind?



I would say when I look back at my time at Texas, I think it's two different stories. First, obviously, was in 2007-2008, when I was playing pre-injury, and we had a really, really good team, with Colt (McCoy) and all those guys. And then obviously, I got hurt in 2008 versus Rice.



I'm actually very thankful for that. A couple of reasons why is it being at such a young age, facing that level of adversity and having to kind of battle through that and going through rehab, countless surgeries, not being able to walk for a while. I know you guys have heard the list of injuries that I've had, but the number one thing with me was my nerve damage. I stretched my peroneal nerve, so I had drop foot for about a year and I still actually have significant drop foot in my leg. But honestly, coming to Texas, facing that level of adversity and coming back to my last year, my senior year, playing in 2011, it's a roller coaster of emotions, honestly.



As far as my football career, you can always play the ‘what if’ game, which I don't play, but I would say this - one of the best decisions I made was coming to Texas. I met some unbelievable people there. Some mentors, some friends. Most of all I met my wife, Lacey. We have two beautiful children here. I have the greatest joy now with these kids, and that wouldn’t have happened if I wouldn’t have gotten hurt, because I actually met her right after my injury. And so it all kind of comes full circle to me when it comes to that question.



What do you remember about that play when you were injured? And I'm just curious, are you ever able to go back and look at that play and actually watch it? Or is that too personal for you?



You know what? That play happened, what, 11 years ago? It happened in 2008, so almost 12 years ago. What I remember about that play, playing against Rice, it was in the second half, third quarter – I guess I actually do remember a lot. One thing I do remember is, the first thing that comes to mind is I remember dropping the ball, and I let up and my body kind of loosened up when I thought the play was over. I think I yelled out a cuss word. And then all of a sudden, everything kind of fell.



I remember the feeling of the initial injury. It almost felt like a break, a snap. You’ve probably seen the video. After that, everything kind of just went still. I think I was in a little bit of shock, honestly. I know I was in a lot of pain and I remember looking down at my leg and seeing my foot and ankle twisted to my knee. It didn't have like the proper alignment. Right then and there, I knew something was really serious.



As far as that game, I've watched the play maybe one time. I know Longhorn Network did a segment when I came back and they put my injury right close up and they replayed it countless times … I didn’t really like that too much. But that's really about it as far as the initial injury.



I remember my parents being there, I believe my grandma was there. I didn't get too emotional until I saw my mom and dad when I was getting carted off. And that was about it. The doctor, Doctor (Carey) Windler, actually moved my knee back in place at the stadium, which is what you need to do with a dislocated knee. We went straight to the hospital. I think we went to Brackenridge and they had to do a couple tests just to make sure my arteries were fully functioning down in my leg, because there's obviously a small chance that they could have amputated my leg or something like that. So that was a little bit nerve-racking.



As far as the initial injury, that wasn't the biggest problem. After my surgery was the biggest challenge for me, just because I tore my ACL, my LCL, my posterolateral corner. And that posterolateral corner damaged my peroneal nerve. My leg was locked up and being, I think I was 18 or 19 at the time, being locked up in college with my leg up, I mean it was definitely a tough time. And again, like I said, the people there at Texas were there with me the whole time, my friends, and then about six months later is when I met my wife and so we started dating that next year. And so it's been great since the surgery. I mean of course I've had my little bumps and bruises since then, but I kind of look at life a little bit differently now.



Was there ever a time when you thought that your career was done or did that seed of doubt ever come into your brain?



Absolutely. I would say maybe a year or two after my injury, I didn't think I was going to play football again, just because I couldn't move my foot at all. And like I said, it was kind of a dark time just because my identity growing up has been an athlete and has been a football player and I was doing well. In my first year at Texas, I was playing behind your Jermichael (Finley), and he went off and did well. And then it was my time to shine and I felt like I was I was doing well in those first couple of games, but I was still, I was still trying to figure it out. I was the one of the youngest guys on the offense, the offensive starting lineup, so I always felt like I needed to prove something to the guys. And then that (injury) happened.



I think I was trying to figure out what to do with my life after that. And then honestly, when my nerve came back, and my foot was able to move and it happened overnight, and since that moment, I tried to kind of move forward with my health. I looked at our trainer Kenny Boyd, and I just started laughing. And he even brought up the fact, he said ‘Well, I mean, let's try and get you ready just so you can get back on the field.’ It was such a surprise. It was the first time someone actually said, you know, you can actually return and play football. Once I heard that, my whole mindset changed. It was like ‘Okay, well if it could happen, then I'm going to make it happen.’



Before hearing that, people were probably just worried about you walking normally.



Everybody was worried about me walking. Everybody was really nice to me, which is great. But I'm not one to get any handouts and someone hold my hand. I didn't like that that much. So I’m happy that we're able to get my foot rolling and I was able to get after and I've been running since. Since then, I'm trying to run every day and I know the doctors don't advise it, but I'm trying to just stay ahead of the curve.



Let's talk about something a little bit more uplifting. I was going back and looking at some YouTube clips and I when you came back to play they had the press conference and Mack Brown mentioned there was like a 2 percent chance or less that you would ever run or play football again. So you come back, it's celebrated and everybody's excited. And I want to talk about 2011 Texas A&M, the double pass touchdown play. I watched that video today … you're in the clear and as you're crossing the goal line it looked like you wanted to just jump out of your skin. Can you remember what was going through your mind on that play, and what was what was that like for you?



You know, the end of that year was a fun stretch for me because that year coming back is when we had Garrett Gilbert for the first couple games and then he left. And then Case (McCoy) and David Ash were battling at the quarterback position. So it was very it was kind of a trialing time for our team. I think I maybe had one or two catches that whole year until Kansas State and then I scored a touchdown, then scored a touchdown against Texas A&M and Baylor. It was just starting to roll a little bit so it started becoming a lot more fun. But that A&M game, I'll tell you what man, scoring that touchdown, I just knew it was Jaxon Shipley who threw it, the number one thought in my mind was look the ball all the way until it hits your hands because if I drop this, I'm going to be the biggest dope in Texas history.



I just remember once I caught the ball, no one was going to stop me. I was running as fast as I could. But that game was so much fun. It's such an honor to be a part of the last game of the rivalry, especially since we won. I have a good amount of A&M friends but to have that over all of them is fantastic.