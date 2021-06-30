The MLB Draft, 2022 Texas Baseball team, and much more

--- Let’s start with the future of Texas Baseball and the 2022 team. On July 11th, the MLB Draft begins and it’ll be a big one for the Longhorns because many contributors from the 2021 Omaha team are draft eligible.



SENIORS

Mike Antico

DJ Petrinsky

Palmer Wenzel

Austin Todd



Todd has the option to return if he wants to, and during the season, he was certainly open to it. His professional chances have dwindled significantly because he’s spent five years in college already. He’d get a shot with a club if he wants one, but significant money to sign isn’t waiting for him.



LIKELY TO TURN PRO

Ty Madden

Cole Quintanilla

Zach Zubia

Cam Williams

Ivan Melendez



Madden finished the season strong and solidified himself as a first-round pick who probably won’t be on the board after the 20th overall selection. With a strong finish that included touching 98 MPH multiple times, Quintanilla also helped himself. Williams’ impressive season put him on the MLB Draft radar and his excellent baseball makeup will make him attractive to teams searching late in the draft for anyone with a carrying tool and genuine interest to try to grind through the minor leagues. I've never met a baseball junkie quite like Williams.



I imagine it will be very difficult for Zubia to say goodbye to Texas, but if he wants a legitimate crack at professional baseball, he needs to leave this season and start his journey. As for his partner in crime in the middle of the Texas lineup, Melendez is a consensus top 200 draft prospect, which makes him a good candidate to be selected before the end of the fifth round.



PROBABLY GOING PRO BUT COULD GO EITHER WAY

Tristan Stevens

Eric Kennedy



When last season ended, Stevens was entertaining a nine-to-five job unsure what his baseball future would be. Now, he’s coming off an excellent season and will have a chance to be drafted if he indicates he’s ready to move on. A month ago, Kennedy probably would have needed to sign on as a free agent, but his swing adjustments to end the season tapped back into his raw strength and hitting ability. Although he doesn’t have the defensive ability to profile as a future center fielder, his 80-grade speed and raw power should intrigue someone enough to draft him if he indicates he wants to sign; the last part is the most important.



PROBABLY COMING BACK

Pete Hansen



By the end of the season, Hansen looked like the dominant 2020 version. A draft-eligible sophomore (redshirt freshman, officially), the lefty from California has a lot of leverage and would really benefit from a strong junior season with increased velocity. It sounds like Hansen’s asking price is very high and unlikely to be met.



I'M NOT REALLY SURE

Kolby Kubichek



I think he'd have a professional opportunity if he made it clear to teams he wanted one and would sign. That said, he barely pitched to end the season and didn't show enough this season to make scouts want to take a chance. Will he want to move on? Will he want to come back and try to win a rotation spot again? I'm not sure at this point.



--- What about the signees?



Glad you asked. Impacted by the numbers because of what COVID-19 did to the 2020 roster, the 2021 signing class is a small one. Of the 10 signees, I think only right-handed pitchers Joshua Stewart (St. Dominic Savio HS in Georgetown) and Jace Hutchins (Blinn College) are truly on the MLB Draft radar. That’s not to say scouts haven’t looked at the other players, but Hutchins and Stewart seem like the only true options to be selected in the 20-round draft.



Coming off a UCL repair surgery, similar to current Longhorns Andre Duplantier, Travis Stehle and Chase Lummus, Hutchins finished 2021 with a 4.76 ERA and 52 strikeouts across 39.2 innings. Once he returned to full strength, Hutchins was already throwing in the upper 90’s. Scouts are intrigued by the velocity and stuff but he probably needs a year of good performance to be selected where he’d want.



Stewart looks like a future weekend starter to me with genuine feel for a true-four pitch mix, some extension in the delivery and potential for more added MPH to his fastball. He finished strong. That said, scouts I talked to summarized his status as a guy every single organization scouted but a guy everyone believes should and will go to school.



--- As for possible instant-impact newcomers, Gavin Kash is a guy to follow closely. A physical hitter from the left side, Kash could compete to start immediately at first base and is one of the top hitters in the state. Perhaps the best athlete in Texas, Ace Whitehead could push his way into the lineup somewhere, although that likely depends on how crowded the outfield is if Todd and/or Kennedy return. Jack Arthur is an intriguing two-way player who should receive an opportunity to do both in the fall.



On the mound in addition to the guys mentioned above Alec Grossman, a one-time North Carolina commitment from Lake Travis, profiles as an impact guy from the bullpen the moment he shows up. Undersized, Grossman can run his fastball up to 94 MPH with a promising, high-spin slider and feel for a splitter. Carson McKinney is probably the best strike-thrower in the incoming recruiting class, and those types of pitchers are always candidates to make an early impact.



Although he’s an intriguing two-way talent because of his athleticism, physicality and bat speed, Cameron O’Banan probably ends up on the mound. A standout receiver for Dripping Springs, O’Banan might have the most potential of any pitcher in the signing class.



--- So, what about a lineup? Well, we know the following, which could obviously change depending on what happens with the MLB Draft:



SS - Trey Faltine

2B - Mitchell Daly

C - Silas Ardoin

CF/RF - Douglas Hodo



Yeah, it’ll be a wide open position player battle assuming the MLB Draft unfolds as expected. My early pick for DH would be Peyton Powell, one of the guys Pierce singled out when discussing the future of the program following the loss to Mississippi State. If Texas believes in the glove, and it better because it lacks options, he should be in line to start when Ardoin rests. Dalton Porter (outfield) and Dylan Campbell (infield/outfield) received starts this season and should be in the mix for bigger roles in 2022. Murphy Stehly can play all over the diamond and hit .294/.383/.373 across 51 at-bats this past season. I could see him making a good case to start at third, and don’t forget Duplantier was truly in the mix to start at third and relieve before focusing on pitching.



SP - Pete Hansen

SP - Tanner Witt

SP - Lucas Gordon (will compete for a weekend spot)



Texas should again have one of the best rotations in the Big 12 and if the No. 3 starter comes through, it could again have one of the best rotations in the nation. I think Longhorn fans should be very, very excited about Gordon, who finished 2021 with a .197 batting average against and 3.32 ERA.



RP - Aaron Nixon

RP - Andre Duplantier

RP - Jared Southard

RP - Sam Walbridge

RP - Drew Shifflet

RP - Justin Eckhardt

RP - Dawson Merryman

RP - Travis Stehle



Like this season, the UT bullpen will eventually turn into a smaller circle of trust featuring around five pitchers. That said, there are going to be a lot of really intriguing bullpen options next season. Heck, I could list more. The bullpen is going to be really freaking good next season.