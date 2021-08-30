The Pit Stop: Anthony Hill planning UT visit, Kalib Hicks steals the show

The first week of Texas high school football delivered in a big way. Austin Westlake and Lake Travis grabbed big wins to open the season. Converse Judson came away with a relatively surprising victory over DeSoto. Denton Ryan made a huge statement over Longview. I was able to make the trip out to three different games over the weekend: Cedar Hill versus Rockwall on Friday night, Denton Ryan versus Longview on Saturday afternoon at The Star in Frisco, and McKinney versus Springdale Har-Ber (Arkansas) on Saturday evening. All three games were interesting in their own ways. Below, I give my best performance that I watched over the weekend, as well as best game, best player, and some other notes.

BEST PERFORMANCE: Kalib Hicks, RB, Denton Ryan

This is an easy choice for me. Denton Ryan junior running back Kalib Hicks was absolutely dominant on Saturday afternoon inside the Ford Center. Longview had no answer for Hicks, unable to prevent him from moving the chains and running for big gains. Hicks carried the ball nine times for 139 yards and a trio of touchdowns. He averaged more than 15 yards each time that he touched the ball, highlighted by a 69-yard rushing score in the second quarter that gave the Raiders the lead for good. The junior standout earned Most Valuable Player honors thanks to his performance. It was quite the statement from the Denton Ryan standout, who holds early offers from the likes of Missouri, TCU, and Wisconsin.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZW50b24gUnlhbiBSQiBLYWxpYiBIaWNrcyBoYXMgYmVlbiBuYW1l ZCBNVlAgb2YgdGhlIGluYXVndXJhbCBKZXJyeSBKb25lcyBDbGFzc2ljIGFm dGVyIGEgdGhyZWUtdG91Y2hkb3duIHBlcmZvcm1hbmNlLiA8YnI+PGJyPkh1 Z2UgZ2FtZSBmcm9tIHRoZSBqdW5pb3IgcnVubmluZyBiYWNrLiBCaWcgdGhp bmdzIGluIHN0b3JlIHRoaXMgc2Vhc29uLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28velJUbjgxa2lKdSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pSVG44MWtpSnU8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29sZSBQYXR0ZXJzb24gKEBDb2xlTFBhdHRlcnNvbikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2xlTFBhdHRlcnNvbi9z dGF0dXMvMTQzMTczMjU5ODI3MTg0MDI2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

McKinney’s Damon Youngblood and Cedar Hill’s Jalon Peoples are also worth mentioning. Youngblood, a Louisiana commit, was all over the field on Saturday, hauling in one touchdown and grabbing an interception in a win. Peoples, a Kansas commit, picked off Mississippi State commit Braedyn Locke two different times and impressed in the season-opener.

BEST GAME: McKinney (TX) versus Springdale Har-Ber (AR)

Both Cedar Hill-Rockwall and Denton Ryan-Longview began as very competitive games. The former was a one-point game at half, while the latter was a back-and-forth first quarter before turnovers and mistakes allowed the Raiders to break the game open in a big way. McKinney and Springdale Har-Ber was a compelling game that went deep into the fourth quarter. The visiting team from Arkansas scored the first points of the game, with 2022 offensive lineman Jack Struebing leading the way in the trenches for the Wildcats, but the Lions responded with multiple touchdowns of their own. 2024 running back Bryan Jackson II broke free for a touchdown late. The sophomore has been offered by Baylor, Pittsburgh, and Utah. Fellow sophomore Mahki Frazier was a stud on the other side of the ball, as he flew all over the field, disrupted plays in the backfield, and even forced a fumble on Har-Ber’s final possession on a drive that the Wildcats were attempting to tie the game.

BEST PLAYER: Anthony Hill, LB, Denton Ryan

Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill is a special player. The No. 30 player in the 2023 rankings makes his presence felt in a big way, regardless of where he is on the field. He flies sideline-to-sideline, makes big hits, and is the leader of a very talented Raiders defense that also features UT commit Austin Jordan. Along with Hicks, Ryan features an impressive 1-2 punch at running back with Hill on offense next to junior quarterback Khalon Davis. Hill runs with power and physicality that makes it difficult for any defense to slow down, as the Lobos found out on Saturday.

Hill said after the game that he loves playing on offense, but that colleges won’t have to worry about him playing on that side of the ball at the next level. The Rivals100 defender is a prototypical linebacker for today’s game and is certainly a priority target for the Longhorns in next year’s cycle. He plans to make a trip to Austin for a game this fall after visiting the Forty Acres in the summer.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZW50b24gUnlhbiBzdGFyIEFudGhvbnkgSGlsbCBtYWRlIGFuIGlt cGFjdCBvbiBib3RoIG9mZmVuc2UgYW5kIGRlZmVuc2UgdG9kYXkuIDxicj48 YnI+UHJpb3JpdHkgdGFyZ2V0IGZvciBUZXhhcyBhbmQgbWFueSBwcm9ncmFt cyBhY3Jvc3MgdGhlIG5hdGlvbi4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS90aGVnb2F0YW50aG9ueTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHRo ZWdvYXRhbnRob255MTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1p5bEVF czNRYUsiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aeWxFRXMzUWFLPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IENvbGUgUGF0dGVyc29uIChAQ29sZUxQYXR0ZXJzb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29sZUxQYXR0ZXJzb24vc3RhdHVzLzE0 MzE3MzU4NzM4NDcxNTI2NDE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0 IDI4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

OTHER NOTES