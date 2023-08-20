There are several questions that we are eagerly awaiting the answers to as Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian’s third season begins in 13 days.The majority of Longhorn observers have an idea of what the win total should be for this year’s team. The floor is nine wins for some. 10 wins seem just about right. Anything higher than 10 wins seems like winning with house money. That puts the Big 12 Championship Game on everybody’s radar. For people like El Presidente who dare to dream big, Texas could be in the playoffs. Right now, we are playing the guessing game, but it sure beats the depressing games we have played in the past. Nothing indicates a season has become a failure more than when a coach says, “We need to get these seniors to a bowl game.”

You have read so many stories about the new and improved Quinn Ewers, the only thing that has not been written is how the quarterback worked on his toenail clipping skills in the offseason. Naturally, you want to see how everything he worked on during the offseason translates into success this season. There are questions surrounding which running backs will step up in the absence of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson. Can the defensive line generate a consistent pass rush this season? Which linebacker will have a breakout season similar to Jaylan Ford in 2022? Overall, can this team live up to the lofty expectations from inside and outside the building?

As we await the answers to those questions, nobody needs to question the success of this year’s freshman class. The majority of players stepped on campus and were ready to contribute. When Texas opens the season against Rice on September 2, there is a good chance the majority of freshmen on this year’s team will play. Remember, there were 25 players signed in the 2023 class, and at least 17 of them could see the field.

Sarkisian's freshmen are having an instant impact.