Timme recaps Texas visit, discusses recruitment and more
Pearce (Richardson) 2019 big man Drew Timme is a prospect in demand, and rightfully so. He’s tall, tough, highly skilled, and can impact a game in many ways. He’s also racked up the miles this spri...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news