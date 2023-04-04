Trey Owens has turned from recruited to recruiter for Longhorns
Four-star Cy-Fair quarterback Trey Owens opted to shut down his recruitment by committing to Texas back in January. Since then, Owens has shifted into recruiting mode and has been back on the 40 Acres multiple times.
Most recently, Owens was on campus in late March. He was able to watch practice, eat BBQ, and spend time with coaches and other prospects during his latest trip to Austin. The Texas commit was around some key targets, including Bennett Warren, Daniel Cruz, Blake Frazier, and Ory Williams.
“I talked to several linemen,” Owens told OB. “I talked to the big in-state guys that I think that we should get, and that’s kind of what we want. Then at the spring game, I’m going to try to get some of the skill position guys, since I’ve been so linemen-heavy. So, that should be fun.”
Owens feels that it’s important to be himself when around the other targets that Texas is actively pursuing. He wants them to be comfortable around him and see themselves playing for the Longhorns with him.
“I just want to be cool with them, because I want them to be comfortable with me,” Owens said. “We were just playing Madden, playing cornhole, and having fun.”
Outside of pitching players on joining him in Austin, Owens observed Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning during practice. He paid close attention to their habits and how they handled the coaching.
“The tempo was really high. I was just walking with them the whole time and seeing what they were doing,” Owens said. “A lot of what they do is minimal stuff. It’s never like a bunch of stuff thrown at them at once. They try to minimize it so they can get better at one certain thing.”
The quarterbacks were not the only thing that stood out to Owens during practice. Owens was impressed by the running back group and wide receiver corps and sees big things coming from the two units in the fall.
“The running backs looked good, and Jaydon Blue is really fast,” Owens said. “And then Mitchell, the receiver from Georgia that came to Texas, it’s just crazy. Whittington coming back, they should be the best (receivers) in the Big 12.”
Trey Owens is ranked as the No. 235 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class by Rivals. He is one of two commitments in the Longhorns’ class, along with four-star receiver Hunter Moddon.