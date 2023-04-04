Four-star Cy-Fair quarterback Trey Owens opted to shut down his recruitment by committing to Texas back in January. Since then, Owens has shifted into recruiting mode and has been back on the 40 Acres multiple times.

Most recently, Owens was on campus in late March. He was able to watch practice, eat BBQ, and spend time with coaches and other prospects during his latest trip to Austin. The Texas commit was around some key targets, including Bennett Warren, Daniel Cruz, Blake Frazier, and Ory Williams.

“I talked to several linemen,” Owens told OB. “I talked to the big in-state guys that I think that we should get, and that’s kind of what we want. Then at the spring game, I’m going to try to get some of the skill position guys, since I’ve been so linemen-heavy. So, that should be fun.”

Owens feels that it’s important to be himself when around the other targets that Texas is actively pursuing. He wants them to be comfortable around him and see themselves playing for the Longhorns with him.

“I just want to be cool with them, because I want them to be comfortable with me,” Owens said. “We were just playing Madden, playing cornhole, and having fun.”