“The visit was great. I loved it,” Weedon said. “They city was great, the atmosphere was great. I loved everything about it.”

The Washington DC St. John’s College High product picked up a Texas offer in March and he quickly went to work setting up a Texas visit. After his stop by campus last weekend, Weedon said it was worth the effort to get to Austin.

As one might expect, Texas hosted a number of in-state prospects for the Longhorns’ spring game on Saturday. But it wasn’t just Lone Star State talent that was in attendance. The UT staff was able to host a number of out-of-state targets that currently hold Texas offers, including linebacker Montay Weedon .

The 6-1, 210-pound Weedon currently holds about 20 scholarship offers. He has yet to lock in any official visits for June, but Texas should get a visit.

“I’m going to try to set that up to make it official,” Weedon said about a return trip to Austin.

Weedon says his recruitment is still wide open, but he does have a handful of schools that have caught his attention. Among those standing out are Texas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Tennessee.

During his visit to Texas last weekend, the UT staff stressed to Weedon that he could be an impact player for the Longhorn program.

“The message was that they really love me, love how I play the game. They want more dogs and want me to be a part of their team,” Weedon said.

Weedon is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.