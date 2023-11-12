A Rivals100 member out of Marrero (LA) John Ehret, Mack had been committed to Florida since August, when he chose the Gators over programs like Texas and Florida State. The 6-1, 175-pound standout has stayed in touch with the UT staff since making that August decision, and on Sunday night announced that he had flipped his commitment to the Longhorns.

In landing Mack, Texas adds a commitment from an elite defender who is among the best at his position in the entire country, and it gives Texas a nice complementary piece to longtime cornerback commitment Santana Wilson. Mack becomes the Longhorns’ 20th commitment overall.

“I’m home,” Mack said in announcing his commitment on social media.

Mack took a Texas official visit in June and told OB following that visit that the experience made a strong impression and he developed a strong connection with the UT staff. Those relationships paid off on Sunday.

“One of the best parts was the meeting with coach Sark,” Mack said. “I talked coach Sark, coach Terry (Joseph).”

Mack becomes the Longhorns’ 20th commitment in the 2024 class and his pledge pushes Texas up to No. 4 in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings.

"Wardell Mack is a versatile defensive back prospect that can do a little bit of everything in the secondary. At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Mack plays all over the field on all three phases," said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Cole Patterson. "He’s a physical and willing tackler that demonstrates impressive instincts and play recognition at corner. A multi-sport athlete, Mack offers a high floor and some intriguing developmental upside for the next level. Ranked as a top-100 recruit, Mack should carve out a role in the Texas defensive backfield sooner than later once he gets going in Austin."