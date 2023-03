Texas has been making a strong push for four-star running back Jerrick Gibson. Tashard Choice is leading the charge in the recruitment as the Longhorns look to add a blue chip running back from the Sunshine State in back-to-back recruiting cycles after signing Cedric Baxter in 2022.

Gibson most recently visited Texas in January for junior day. He is expected back on campus this spring and again for an official visit in the summer. The Longhorns are battling a host of SEC programs for Gibson, most notably Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.

We caught up with Rivals recruiting analyst Ryan Wright, who was recently at IMG Academy's pro day, to get the latest on Gibson and the Longhorns' pursuit.