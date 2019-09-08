The Texas Longhorns hosted a large number of prospects at Saturday’s game against LSU, with many of the state’s top players making their way to Austin to check out the big game. Midland Lee wide receiver Loic Fouonji was among the handful of uncommitted 2020 prospects who was in attendance, and the talented pass-catcher said he loved the overall experience.

“They environment was wonderful. They have a lot of fan support for Texas,” Fouonji said. “It felt like family with all the support from the fans.”



Fouonji spent time hanging out with other prospects who were at the game, including Texas commitments Quentin Johnston, Jalen Milroe and Derek Harris. He also spent some time talking to Texas coaches Drew Mehringer, Corby Meekins and Tom Herman before and after the game.



“Before the game, they were just welcoming me, saying nice to see you. After the game, they were just talking about how things are picking up, seeing how things are going,” Fouonji said. “They were just talking about how the program is and what their expectations are, things like that.”



As for the message from the other recruits who were in the stands, Fouonji said the committed guys were trying to get him to join the club.



“They were just talking about me trying to get to the program, saying it’s a really nice place to be, how they need me there,” Fouonji said.



The 6-4, 184-pound Fouonji has kept an open mind throughout the recruiting process but he said the picture is starting to become a bit more clear, and he could be closing in on a decision pretty soon.



“It’s starting to come into focus. I’m narrowing it down pretty soon, making a decision in the next few months,” Fouonji said.



Before he decides, Fouonji plans to take some official visits. Right now, he knows he’ll take trips to Texas and Texas Tech, and those are two programs that are currently in a good position in this race. Baylor, Oklahoma State and SMU are other programs that are being considered.



“With Texas Tech, it’s their passing game. They pass the ball, use a lot of receivers sand get them ball to make plays,” Fouonji said. “With Texas, it’s the thing as well.”



Fouonji and his Midland Lee teammates are off to a 2-0 start to the season, and Fouonji has been a big part of the early success. In two games, he’s scored four touchdowns and accumulated more than 280 receiving yards. Last week, he broke the Midland Lee career touchdown reception mark.