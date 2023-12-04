“That was a whole different level. The atmosphere was crazy,” Mays said. “It was nowhere near the level of the Rice game. I felt like it would be different, but didn’t think it would be that different.

Recently, Mays was on the UT campus to watch Texas host Texas Tech. He had previously attended the Horns’ home game against Rice, but said the atmosphere for the blowout win over Tech was much more electric.

Pflugerville Weiss offensive lineman Jerald Mays is still young as a member of the 2026 class, but the big fella already holds a handful of scholarship offers and several other programs have him squarely on their recruiting radar. One such program is the Texas Longhorns.

During the recent visit, Mays was also able to say hello to Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood. Those two have already developed a nice bond and Flood has made a strong early impression.

“It was really cool to see coach Flood. I got to work with him a little at the Texas Elite camp. I just love the way he coaches,” Mays said. He’s one of the best O-line coaches I’ve ever worked with.”

“He does it quick, he does it efficiently. He doesn’t’ just like berate you. I’ve been with some coaches, they don’t coach, they just yell. When I was working with him at the camp … he just does it quickly, the drills, they look good. I just really like his whole vibe.”

Along with the multiple stops at Texas, Mays has taken in games at Oklahoma and Baylor. The 6-4, 280-pound Mays already holds offers from programs like Baylor, Houston, Nebraska, SMU and Texas Tech. He feels his combination of size and athleticism are a reason college coaches are taking notice.

“My strengths are definitely how I get out in space, how I pull, how I’m able to finish blocks,” Mays said. “My pass-blocking game is really good. I do need to get better at getting low and keeping my hands inside in run blocking.”

Though it’s still very early, Mays has a strong interest in the Longhorns and he expects Texas to be a part of his recruiting journey as he works through the process.

“I feel like Texas will stay up there. Growing up in Austin, I’ve always been a big UT fan,” Mays said. “I feel like Texas will always be up there. I just like their whole vibe of the coaching staff.”