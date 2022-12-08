Billy Walton bringing championship mindset to Texas
Texas defensive end commit Billy Walton is a vital part of South Oak Cliff’s defensive success. Walton helped the Golden Bears win their first state title in program history last season, and SOC is one win away from getting back to AT&T Stadium during his senior campaign.
Walton has learned what it takes to win big games while at SOC. He explained that a mental and physical toughness has been instilled throughout the program, leading to them overcoming adversity in the biggest moments on the brightest stages.
“Nobody will ever be able to bully SOC,” Walton said. “The culture around here, we don’t get bullied. We take it personal.”
Walton notched a sack in the win over Melissa last Friday night in Arlington. He was active throughout the four quarters, consistently getting into the backfield and defending the run. Texas coaches Pete Kwiatkowski, Terry Joseph, and Kyle Flood were on the sidelines.
He enjoyed playing against fellow Longhorns pledge Trevor Goosby in the previous round. The matchup between the defensive end and offensive tackle will pay off down the line in Austin as iron sharpens iron.
“I can’t wait to play with Trevor. He’s a hell of a player,” Walton said. “It was Texas versus Texas. That was my whole motivation (during the game). I just had to lock in.”
The only thing standing in the way of Walton and South Oak Cliff playing for a second consecutive state championship is a talented Argyle squad. Walton believes their run through the postseason last year will pay off in their upcoming matchup.
“We’ve been here before, going against top teams. We never hang our heads. We’re always locked in. We know the goal,” said Walton.
Walton is looking forward to getting to the 40 Acres with his cousin, four-star defensive back Malik Muhammad. The two believe that they can bring the mindset and culture from SOC and apply it in Austin.
“We can do big things (at Texas). It’s a mindset thing,” Walton said. “You got the skill players. The offensive line, the running backs, stuff like that. All that’s taken care of. Now it’s just the mindset. If we can connect as a team, nothing will stop us."
Billy Walton is ranked as a high three-star prospect by Rivals. He has been committed to the Longhorns since the summer and is set to put pen to paper later this month.