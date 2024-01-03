I know the pain is real. You could taste it. The national championship was literally just one second away. And now the season is over.

“When you get into sport, all you can do is put forth maximum effort in your preparation, get yourself in the right frame of mind, and then play as hard as you can,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game. “In the end, somebody's going to win and somebody's going to lose.

“Either way, that should build character and that should help these guys in whatever they end up going doing in life, that how to go about your business on a daily basis and put yourself in position to be successful, you got a chance in this life. And hopefully, they can walk out of this season knowing that.”

Another former Texas coach said something similar after the Longhorns came out on the other side of the win/loss column.