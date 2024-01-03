Just a Bit Outside: Goodbye to Worthy and others but Hello to the 2024 CFP
I know the pain is real. You could taste it. The national championship was literally just one second away. And now the season is over.
“When you get into sport, all you can do is put forth maximum effort in your preparation, get yourself in the right frame of mind, and then play as hard as you can,” said Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian after the game. “In the end, somebody's going to win and somebody's going to lose.
“Either way, that should build character and that should help these guys in whatever they end up going doing in life, that how to go about your business on a daily basis and put yourself in position to be successful, you got a chance in this life. And hopefully, they can walk out of this season knowing that.”
Another former Texas coach said something similar after the Longhorns came out on the other side of the win/loss column.
The character of this 2023 Texas Longhorn football team shone brightly all season long. Texas fans should be proud of these young men. They fought until the final second.
Now it is time to say goodbye to some of the leaders of the team, and look ahead to the leaders of tomorrow.