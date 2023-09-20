Double, double toil and trouble;

Fire burn and caldron bubble….





As legend has it, the incantations sung by the three witches in Shakespeare’s play, “Macbeth,” were from a real spell. As punishment, actual witches cursed Shakespear’s play.

On opening night in 1606, the actor playing Lady Macbeth tragically died. Some believe Shakespear himself stepped in to do the role.

Then there was the dueling productions of the show in New York which lead to the infamous Astor Place Riot in 1849. Fans of British actor William Charles Macready clashed with fans of American actor Edwin Forrest resulting in 22 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

As a result of these incidents, and countless others, actors don’t say the name of the play anymore. Instead, they simply call it The Bard’s Play for the Scottish play.

Perhaps it’s not Macbeth, but you can’t blame Quinn Ewers for wincing a little when he was asked this week about not yet throwing an interception this season.