Just a Bit Outside: Is Quinn Ewers a 'game manager?'
Double, double toil and trouble;
Fire burn and caldron bubble….
As legend has it, the incantations sung by the three witches in Shakespeare’s play, “Macbeth,” were from a real spell. As punishment, actual witches cursed Shakespear’s play.
On opening night in 1606, the actor playing Lady Macbeth tragically died. Some believe Shakespear himself stepped in to do the role.
Then there was the dueling productions of the show in New York which lead to the infamous Astor Place Riot in 1849. Fans of British actor William Charles Macready clashed with fans of American actor Edwin Forrest resulting in 22 deaths and hundreds of injuries.
As a result of these incidents, and countless others, actors don’t say the name of the play anymore. Instead, they simply call it The Bard’s Play for the Scottish play.
Perhaps it’s not Macbeth, but you can’t blame Quinn Ewers for wincing a little when he was asked this week about not yet throwing an interception this season.
“Aah, talking about it,” Ewers said like he’s a pitcher who was just asked about a no-hitter going through five innings.
Anwar Richardson even apologized as he asked Ewers the question and pointed out that it was Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian who brought it up first.
“I hate to jinx the guy but Quinn taking care of the ball has been big for us,” Sarkisian said earlier Monday morning.
Who knew Sark was so superstitious?
Clearly the Texas offense has yet to hit on all cylinders. Even in the Alabama win, the Horns left points out on the field. But they haven’t been hurt by turnovers yet.
It’s not hard to see how last Saturday’s 31-10 over Wyoming could have been a very different outcome. The defense was stopping the Cowboys offense (outside of one busted run fit which lead to a 62-yard Harrison Waylee touchdown run.
But with the game tied 10-10 in the fourth quarter, a turnover could have given Wyoming a short field to work with and momentum to boot. Instead, Ewers hit Worthy on a quick toss and he took it to the house kicking off a 21 fourth quarter – putting the game away.
Dare I say it? Has Quinn Ewers earned the dreaded “game manager” label?