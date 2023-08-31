On the night, Owens completed 16-25 pass attempts for 184 yards and a score. It was a solid start for the four-star quarterback, but he’s hoping for improved results beginning in week two.

“There are always going to be mistakes the first game. That’s how it works,” Owens said. “They did a good job of capitalizing on those.”

Texas quarterback commitment Trey Owens and his Cy Fair teammates didn’t get the result they were hoping for in week one, falling by one point to Bridgeland. Owens said he feels his team left some plays on the table in a game that saw Cy Fair punt just one time despite having zero turnovers, and Owens is expecting improved play moving forward.

“I feel like I played my heart out. I had to run a lot more than I usually do so my body took a pretty big toll. I took some hits but stood up pretty well. I definitely could have thrown a little bitter,” Owens said. “I was a little later on some throws. All around, I had a decent game.”

Owens will be in Austin this weekend to see his future team take on Rice. He plans to make most of the Longhorns’ home games this year.

As a solid commitment to Texas, Owens pays attention to what is happening with his future teammates and he continues to work on other prospects to try to get them to join him in Austin. Wide receiver Parker Livingstone’s record-setting performance in week one definitely caught Owens’ attention.

“He had more receiving yards than I had passing yards. That’s crazy,” Owens said. “It’s going to be a fun time in Austin.”

On the recruiting front, Owens stays in close contact with a few Texas commitments, including receivers Livingstone and Freddie Dubose. As for the uncommitted guys, he’s working on a few of the nation’s top prospects.

“Definitely (Ryan) Wingo. I feel really good about Kobe (Black). I’m definitely working on offensive linemen, guys like Brandon Baker,” Owens said.