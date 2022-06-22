Texas targets included in the updated Rivals 2024 5-star rankings

Much of the focus is centered around the 2023 recruiting cycle, but Rivals just released its updated rankings of five-stars in the 2024 class. There are multiple Texas Longhorns targets of interest that have earned five-star status. View the full list of five-star prospects HERE. *****

COLIN SIMMONS, DUNCANVILLE (TEXAS)

No. 1 WDE, No. 1 overall Colin Simmons keeps his spot at No. 1 in the rankings. The Duncanville defender turned in a strong sophomore season at the DFW power, and he features a high ceiling as a pass rusher. Simmons flashed dominance opposite of Ohio State signee Omari Abor last fall. Texas hosted Simmons for a visit in the spring and summer, and the Longhorns look to be an early factor for the nation's No. 1 overall recruit. *****

JULIAN SAYIN, CARLSBAD (CALIF.)

No. 2 QB, No. 4 overall Julian Sayin is the priority target at QB for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns for the 2024 cycle. The California passer was on campus earlier this month, and Texas has emerged as a strong contender for his services. Wherever Arch Manning will play an impact in his recruitment, as both Texas and Georgia are heavily involved with the two signal callers. Sayin is a fan of Sark's offense and likes what Texas has to offer early on. *****

RYAN WINGO, ST. LOUIS (MO.) UNIVERSITY

No. 1 WR, No. 6 overall Ryan Wingo was just on the Texas campus, and you read OB's update HERE. The St. Louis prospect has ties to the Arkansas program and is looking at Oklahoma and Missouri, among other programs, early on. The Longhorns jumped into the race last weekend, as he learned more about the program and how he would fit into the offense. *****

MICAH HUDSON, TEMPLE (TEXAS) LAKE BELTON

No. 2 WR, No. 7 overall Micah Hudson was on campus the same weekend as Sayin, where he performed in the Elite Camp in front of Texas coaches. He has a building relationship with Brennan Marion and spoke well of his visit to Texas -- his first time on the 40 Acres. Oregon, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio State, and Texas A&M are other contenders. *****