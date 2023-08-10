(Ketch)

* On the heels of the Colin Simmons news today, I was told that the Longhorns remain extremely confident in landing Waco Connally DB Kobe Black and Santa Ana Mater Dei (Ca.) offensive tackle Brandon Baker.

* Texas has truly emerged as an NIL superpower in football. It was a significant factor with Colin Simmons. I've been told from West Coast sources and from national sources that it is a huge piece of the puzzle for Brandon Baker. The word around the nation is out about UT's muscle in NIL for football.

* Texas continues to grow into a position of strength in the recruitment of Lafayette (La.) Acadiana defensive lineman Dominick McKinley. There's definitely hope that the edge that Texas had in NIL with Simmons can carry on in a battle vs. both LSU and Oklahoma. I've not been told that the confidence in McKinley is in the Baker/Black stratosphere, but it's growing.

* Three different sources have told me in the last 48 hours that ...

--- Want to read the rest of the War Room, including more insider notes and quotes from Colin Simmons himself? Simply CLICK HERE for the full report.

--- Not yet a subscriber? CLICK HERE to sign up today and join the fun!