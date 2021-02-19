Orangebloods - BASEBALL SEASON PREVIEW: Predictions, projections and much more

Following one of the most unusual and challenging weeks the city of Austin and the state of Texas has seen in a very long time, college baseball season has arrived. Ready or not. It’s here. Considering many of us are dodging ice falling from the house, getting used to power - and if we’re luckier, water that needs to be boiled - again and dealing with snowmageddon fatigue, it doesn’t exactly feel like college baseball season. But the show must go on. I think.

The No. 9 Longhorns are set to begin the season this Saturday against No. 7 Mississippi State (11 a.m.) to open the State Farm Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Sunday, the Longhorns play No. 8 Arkansas (7:00 p.m.) and on Monday they’ll face No. 6 Ole Miss (2:30 p.m.). You can watch all the games, for a price, at FloSports.com. Quite a way to start the season, especially for a team that hasn’t practiced since last Saturday because of weather and a university being closed. Here's a look at the projected rotations for the weekend: SATURDAY–RHP Ty Madden (3-0, 1.80) vs. Miss State LHP Christian MacLeod (4-0, 0.86)

SUNDAY–RHP Tristan Stevens (2-0, 1.50) vs. Arkansas RHP Peyton Pallette (0-0, 1.59)

MONDAY–RHP Kolby Kubichek (2-1, 2.79) vs. Ole Miss RHP Derek Diamond (2-0, 3.48)



Remember, earlier this week David Pierce said Hansen might not pitch this weekend. He missed a couple weeks of preseason time because of COVID-19 protocols. Before we get to some more season preview discussion, some links if you’ve missed our coverage leading into the season: PITCHING PREVIEW INFIELD PREVIEW OUTFIELD PREVIEW NOTES FROM DAVID PIERCE ON THE BIG 12 TELECONFERENCE NOTES FROM DAVID PIERCE ON DAY ONE OF PRESEASON PRACTICE COLUMN ON THE FIRST DAY OF GROUP WORKOUTS Like everything in college athletics currently this is a very unusual time for myself. It’s the first time in over a decade I haven’t seen a Texas scrimmage in the fall or preseason heading into the season. So, especially with my scouting background, I feel like I felt when I was 12-years-old trying to hit a baseball before realizing I needed contacts. I’m not going at this completely blind, but I’m definitely working with less than 100% vision. Let’s get to some predictions anyway:

TOP HITTER

Mike Antico - Outfielder - Redshirt senior

He’s a career .332/.451/.519 hitter with plus-plus speed and St. John’s faces better pitching than you might think. If the offseason and preseason are true indicators, Antico is going to be the best hitter on the team.



Next on the list: Austin Todd (redshirt senior - outfielder)



TOP POWER HITTER

Zach Zubia - First baseman - Redshirt junior

Melendez might have more raw power, but Zubia showed noticeable adjustments in the batter’s box last season; a more athletic stance allowed him to tap into his raw power more, and I think that trend will continue this season.



Next on the list: Ivan Melendez (redshirt sophomore - infielder)



STOLEN BASE LEADER

Eric Kennedy - Outfielder - Redshirt sophomore

He can absolutely fly and was 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts during 17 games last season. With a career .381 on-base percentage, Kennedy will get on base more than enough to swipe more than 20 bags this season.



Next on the list: Antico



BREAKOUT HITTER

Antico/Melendez

Antico was the Preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and Melendez, according to David Pierce, was right up there during the fall as the team’s best all-around hitter. I’m always a little skeptical of JUCO transfers making the jump at a place like Texas, but the reviews of Melendez’s bat have all been glowing.



Next on the list: Trey Faltine (redshirt freshman - shortstop)



MOST VALUABLE POSITION PLAYER

Trey Faltine - Shortstop - Redshirt freshman

Think back to all the dazzling - and more importantly, routine - plays Faltine made defensively at shortstop last season and how he handled himself in the batter’s box. Now, tell yourself he admittedly wasn't fully comfortable as a true freshman handling all the weight of being the starting shortstop at the University of Texas. Yeah, the sky’s the limit. He might not register the gaudy offensive stats of some teammates, but his all-around game, defensive value at a premium spot and leadership make him most likely to be most valuable.



Next on the list: Antico



I don’t know if he’ll get the opportunities, but I want to see more of…

Peyton Powell - Redshirt freshman - Catcher/utility

Depth is going to be tested more this season than any season before. While Powell doesn’t have a path to playing time currently, one will probably open at some point. From the left side, he has a pretty swing with some noticeable pop. Texas shouldn’t have hitting issues this season, but if Melendez wins the third base job, it could use a quality left-handed bat at the designated hitter spot.



Freshmen to follow…

Dylan Campbell and Mitchell Daly

I think under normal circumstances Campbell would be the favorite to start the season at second base, but preseason practice has been anything but normal. He needs to make major strides defensively to stay in the infield, but he already made some noticeable improvement in the fall thanks in large part to Troy Tulowitzki. As a hitter, Campbell’s strong, quick hands show the ball jumps with uniquely impressive velocity off his bat. He should emerge as an impact hitter at some point in his Texas career and perhaps sooner than later.



As for Daly, a 6-1 infielder who hits from the right side, he’s equally big on talent. He’s probably ahead of Campbell with the glove, but behind with the bat. Regardless, he possesses the type of tools that resulted in scouts checking around on him to see if he’d sign for cheap during the last round of the most recent MLB Draft.

BEST STARTING PITCHER

Ty Madden - RHP - Redshirt sophomore

Preseason Big 12 Pitcher of the Year, Golden Spikes Award watch list, preseason All-American… not sure much else needs to be said. Madden will rely on a fastball that could touch 100 MPH during some point this season, and a swing-and-miss slider. He’s worked on mixing in his changeup and occasional curve more often, but the fastball-slider combo is what’ll be featured.



Next on the list: Kolby Kubichek



TOP RELIEVER

Dawson Merryman - RHP - Redshirt sophomore

Team-leading .091 batting average against last season and strike-thrower from a very unusual angle. He has the mental makeup to handle some closing-type opportunities, but Texas would benefit from using him during the most important situations regardless of inning.



Next on the list: Tristan Stevens



BREAKOUT PITCHER

Kolby Kubichek - RHP - Redshirt sophomore

Was poised for a breakout last year following an outstanding summer in the Cape Cod League and was just beginning to show it as the season ended. Good athlete on the mound who now understands the value of staying within himself and letting the sinker dance at 88-92 MPH instead of overthrowing it. Strong fall and preseason.



Next on the list: Lucas Gordon



BOOM-OR-BUST ARM TEXAS NEEDS TO GO BOOM

Cole Quintanilla - RHP - Redshirt sophomore

He's the most important bullpen piece. If he's good, it totally changes the outlook for the bullpen.



NON-FRESHMAN NEWCOMER TO WATCH

Drew Shifflet - RHP - Redshirt sophomore

Has impressed Texas in the offseason and preseason with ability to throw quality strikes. In college baseball, coaches find a role for strike-throwers and guys who consistently fill the zone with even average stuff can get outs.



MOST EXCITING NEW PITCHER TO FOLLOW

Tanner Witt - RHP - Freshman

Pierce revealed recently Witt was focusing more on pitching than being a position player, and was really pushing hard for one of the rotation spots. The big righty’s curve profiles as a future plus-plus pitch and he’s a good athlete on the mound capable of eventually repeating his delivery and controlling the strike zone. When he’s on the mound, it’ll be bumpy initially. But there will be some jaw-dropping moments as well.



He could be the next Andre Duplantier…

Aaron Nixon - RHP - Freshman

Has the makeup and strike-throwing ability to emerge as a critical piece to close out games. Pierce has mentioned him often in press conferences.



He could be the next Pete Hansen…

Lucas Gordon - LHP - Freshman

Gordon might not have the stuff Hansen had as an impact freshman and eventual weekend starter last season, but he has the pitchability, competitiveness, and command of his arsenal to pitch his way into a weekend spot sooner than later.